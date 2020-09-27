1/1
Doris M. Blanton
1928 - 2020
FERN PARK, FL- Doris M. Blanton, 91, of Fern Park, FL, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at Advent Health, Altoamonte Springs, FL. Born September 23, 1928, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Alexander and Lillie Mae Hall Blanton.
Miss Blanton was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church and was retired after 38 years of service with Blanton Insurance.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Jean Monroe (Ken) of Fern Park, FL; nephews, Kenny Monroe of Deltona, FL, and Stephen Blanton of Sacramento, CA; niece, Janine Dodson of Tulsa, OK and 17 great nieces and nephews of Orlando, FL.
Funeral services with visitation following will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. David Blanton. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. The family requests social distancing be observed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church,
316 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
OCT
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
