Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home Chapel
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home Chapel
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC
Doris (Owings) Osteen Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC- Doris Owings Osteen, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lucas Dee and Myrtle Louise Lowe Owings and the widow of Virgil Manning Osteen. She attended Unity Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. She was the manager for Greenhaven Memorial Gardens for twenty years.
Survivors include a daughter, Trudy Crow; a son, Doug Osteen; two brothers, Tom and Larry Owings; four grandchildren, Candice Owens, Jaime Crow, Owen Osteen and Kristi Osteen; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson, Dustin Osteen.
Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Alzhiemers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2019
