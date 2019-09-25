|
INMAN, SC- Doris Calvert Owens, 92, of the Fairforest Community, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Agape Hospice House-Landrum. Born July 29, 1927, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Archie Lee Calvert Sr. and Allene Floyd Calvert and widow of Paul T. Owens.
Mrs. Owens was a seamstress at Butte Knitting Mills for 23 years; retiring from Dominic's Inc. after 4 years. As a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church, she loved her church and cherished all of her special friends and church family. She was secretary of the Joy Sunday School Class, served on the Communion Committee, was a member of Era Coleman WMU, and Yesterday's Teens.
God blessed her with good health up until the last two years of her life and in these many years she was always taking care of and doing things for others. She never met a stranger, loved everyone, always had a hug for everyone, and loved being surrounded by family and friends.
Left to cherish fond memories of her are her children, Ronald Carol Owens (Alice) of Montana, Debbie Owens Foster (Mike) of Spartanburg, SC, and Paulette Owens Bailey (Gene) of Inman, SC; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Margaret Hodge of Duncan, SC; brother, Allen Calvert (Barbara); sister-in-law, Sandra Tuck Calvert; and two very special cousins, Brenda Kimmons and Dude Ussery (Edna). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Greenway, Juanita McGowan, and Sandra Wilson; and two brothers, Archie Lee Calvert Jr. and Bobby A. Calvert.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Covenant Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Gary Hensley, The Rev. Billy Rice, and Mr. Roger McCullough. Burial will be in Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery, 115 Church St., Fairforest, SC
29336.
The Joy Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Escort.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Covenant Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 Evangel Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Special thanks to Agape Hospice for their love and care of our mother.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019