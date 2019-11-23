Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Paulette "Poppy" (Rogers) Shaw

Doris Paulette "Poppy" (Rogers) Shaw Obituary
ROEBUCK- Doris Paulette Rogers "Poppy" Shaw, 58, of 184 McChesney Road died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Cornelia Spurlin Rogers.
She was of the Baptist faith and was a former employee with Spartanburg County School District 6.
Surviving are her husband, Tony Shaw of the home; three sons, Chad (Mandy) Lynch of Boiling Springs,
Joey Lynch of Paradise, California and Michael (Jennifer) Brewer of Spartanburg; two sisters, Susan
(Jamie) Watts of Roebuck and Jackie Shipman of Spartanburg; one brother, Mike (Raegan) Rogers of Stone Station; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Andy Case. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 676 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2019
