MOORE, SC- Doris Griffin Ray, 80, passed away on Tuesday, December 01, 2020. Born on April 17, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Ida Pearson Griffin. She was a member of Potters House Christian Ministries.
Survivors include two daughters, Tonya (Rick) Casey and Vickie Mayerski, both of Moore; a brother, Charles Griffin; a sister, Mildred Pearson; five grandchildren, Christy Haulbrook, Ashley Thomas, Bobby Keys, Tucker Casey and Asher Casey; four great-grandchildren; and her nephew and caregiver, Walter Eddie Griffin. She was predeceased by a son, Carl Ray; and five brothers, Edward Griffin, Jr., Johnny Griffin, Richard Griffin, Wilber Griffin and Bobby Joe Griffin.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Thursday, December 03, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Friday, December 04, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Pastor Jose Ortiz officiating. Interment will be held at Westwood Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC