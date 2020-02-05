|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Doris Hale Wilson, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her home. Born August 10, 1938, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Alexander Wilson and Helen Hale Wilson. She retired from Steel Heddle Corporation after 35 years of service.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Larry Wilson (Anne) of Spartanburg, SC, Leonard Wilson Jr. (Lisa) of Hampton, GA, Bryan Wilson, Cathy Dukes, Barbara Smith (Charles), Brenda Scruggs (Samuel), and Lisa Stafford (Jeff), all of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020