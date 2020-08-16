1/1
Dorothy A. Voss
1926 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC – Dorothy Ellen Auringer Voss, 93, died Thursday, August 13, 2020
Born September 27, 1926 in Orange, NJ. Dorothy was a daughter of the late Howard William Auringer and Ruby Whitney Auringer.
Dorothy attended Northfield-Mt. Herman Preparatory School, MA, and Hiram College, OH with a BA in Pre-Med and a minor in Music. She worked for NJ Bell Telephone Company in the Public Relations Department and her career consisted of traveling throughout NJ giving lectures about NJ to various schools and organizations, as well as, being the editor and writer of the NJ Bell Tel-News, a monthly publication. Zonta International, a professional women's organization, was a very important part of her life, serving as District Governor and President of her local chapter for many years.
Throughout NJ she will be remembered for her beautiful voice, as she was a trained soprano. At her Zonta conferences, she started the tradition of singing, "Let There be Peace on Earth" at the closings. Being a devout Methodist, she was very active in her home church, Park United Methodist Church, Bloomfield, NJ, as a soloist, choir member, and served on various committees. After following her family to SC, she became an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Spartanburg, SC and continued her church involvement. As a resident of White Oak Estates, it wasn't long before she started directing the chorus at and brought her love of music to the residents there.
She always had a smile for everyone and carried a tune in her heart. Every birthday, whether a family member or a friend, without fail, she would always call and sing Happy Birthday to them.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Mark William Jacobsen and his wife, Edna M. Jacobsen, of Greenwood, SC.
Beloved Grandsons, Douglas E. Jacobsen (and companion Elizabeth), Spencer J. Jacobsen (and wife Brooke), both of Greer, SC, Wesley M. Jacobsen, of Valdosta, GA, and they all called her GMaV and Grandma Brett! Adored Twin Great Grandchildren, Kaley Marie and Carter Roy Jacobsen, who called her Dee-Dee! And many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Doctors Without Borders.
Memorial service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 245 S Church St, Spartanburg, SC, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 4:00 pm, with music starting at 3:45. The family kindly requests for all guests to wear a mask.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
