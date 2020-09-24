INMAN, SC- Surrounded by her loving family, Dorothy Barbara Steinecke, age 90, passed peacefully on September 20, 2020 after an illness of several weeks.
The daughter of William Edward and Dorothy Barbara Yahres, Dottie was raised on Long Island, New York. She was a talented singer and with family connections and an elegant style, she briefly pursued a music career in California. In 1957 she married Walter Scott Steinecke and began a family, raising two sons. The family moved from New York to Spartanburg in 1967. For many years she worked for the Spartan Weekly newspaper. Dottie kept an active social life, enjoyed sewing and bargain shopping, and took frequent vacations to the Sarasota, Florida area, where she lived for many of her retirement years. She was a loving and vibrant daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many who mourn her passing.
Dottie was predeceased by her husband, Walt and brother, William Van Yahres. Survivors include her sons, Scott (fiancé, Angie Fowler) and Kurt (Beth); grandchildren, Brad, Eric, Krysten, and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Will and Bryley, and Pat Tippett her "oldest and dearest friend".
A private cryptside service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to Candy at Lakewood Assisted Living for her excellent care.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel