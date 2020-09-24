1/1
Dorothy Barbara "Dottie" Steinecke
INMAN, SC- Surrounded by her loving family, Dorothy Barbara Steinecke, age 90, passed peacefully on September 20, 2020 after an illness of several weeks.
The daughter of William Edward and Dorothy Barbara Yahres, Dottie was raised on Long Island, New York. She was a talented singer and with family connections and an elegant style, she briefly pursued a music career in California. In 1957 she married Walter Scott Steinecke and began a family, raising two sons. The family moved from New York to Spartanburg in 1967. For many years she worked for the Spartan Weekly newspaper. Dottie kept an active social life, enjoyed sewing and bargain shopping, and took frequent vacations to the Sarasota, Florida area, where she lived for many of her retirement years. She was a loving and vibrant daughter, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many who mourn her passing.
Dottie was predeceased by her husband, Walt and brother, William Van Yahres. Survivors include her sons, Scott (fiancé, Angie Fowler) and Kurt (Beth); grandchildren, Brad, Eric, Krysten, and Luke; two great-grandchildren, Will and Bryley, and Pat Tippett her "oldest and dearest friend".
A private cryptside service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to Candy at Lakewood Assisted Living for her excellent care.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel

September 23, 2020
Dear Scott and Kurt--

We were so saddened about the passing of our beloved "Grandma
Dottie." All of you have our sympathy. She was a wonderful grandmother to Brad, Eric, and Sara; like us, she was so proud of our beloved Will. All of you have our sympathy.

Kenneth
kenneth hamilton
Family
September 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss Dottie was a great loving person. She was a ray of sunshine every where she went. God Bless her family !!!
Linda Grizzle Bodin
September 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Dottie’s passing. I truly hope you can fill the huge void in your family with all the funny, happy and great memories you have. I, too, will hold on to mine, as there are many. Sending peace for you all❣
Carmen Heatly
