1/1
Dorothy "Dottie" Cohen
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy "Dottie" Price Cohen, 103, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born September 19, 1916 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mayer and Bella Liebowitz Price and the widow of Sylvan "Jack" Michael Cohen.
Dorothy and her late husband, Jack, operated Jack's Economy Clothing and Shoes. She was a member of Temple B'Nai Israel and was a member of The Sisterhood and Hadassah.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane "Cookie" Cohen of Spartanburg, SC and Helene Glassman-DiVitale "Sweetie" of Santa Barbara, CA; and granddaughter, Samantha Glassman Carder (Charlie) of Memphis, TN. She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, James DiVitale and her brother, Irving "Sonny" Price.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple B'Nai Israel or The Sisterhood, 146 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved