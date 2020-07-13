SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy "Dottie" Price Cohen, 103, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home. Born September 19, 1916 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mayer and Bella Liebowitz Price and the widow of Sylvan "Jack" Michael Cohen.
Dorothy and her late husband, Jack, operated Jack's Economy Clothing and Shoes. She was a member of Temple B'Nai Israel and was a member of The Sisterhood and Hadassah.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane "Cookie" Cohen of Spartanburg, SC and Helene Glassman-DiVitale "Sweetie" of Santa Barbara, CA; and granddaughter, Samantha Glassman Carder (Charlie) of Memphis, TN. She was also predeceased by a son-in-law, James DiVitale and her brother, Irving "Sonny" Price.
A graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Rabbi Yossi Liebowitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple B'Nai Israel or The Sisterhood, 146 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
