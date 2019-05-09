Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Urban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy G. Urban

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy G. Urban Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy Veronica Gibes Urban, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Visitation will take place Monday, May 13th, 4-6PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14th, 11:30AM at Dunbar Funeral Home. A private interment service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens in Columbia. A mass will be dedicated in her honor at her church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now