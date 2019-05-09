|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy Veronica Gibes Urban, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Visitation will take place Monday, May 13th, 4-6PM at Dunbar Funeral Home, 690 Southport Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14th, 11:30AM at Dunbar Funeral Home. A private interment service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens in Columbia. A mass will be dedicated in her honor at her church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019