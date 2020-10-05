SPARTANBURG- Dorothy Jean Rouse, 74, of Spartanburg passed away on Thursday October 2, 2020. She was a native of Baltimore Maryland and was the daughter of the late James Abner and Roberta Rouse.
Left to cherish her memory is two sons, Shawn Rouse (Sarah) and James Lyster; one brother James Harold Rouse; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
