Dorothy Jean Rouse
SPARTANBURG- Dorothy Jean Rouse, 74, of Spartanburg passed away on Thursday October 2, 2020. She was a native of Baltimore Maryland and was the daughter of the late James Abner and Roberta Rouse.
Left to cherish her memory is two sons, Shawn Rouse (Sarah) and James Lyster; one brother James Harold Rouse; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
