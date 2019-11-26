Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Duncan First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Duncan First Baptist Church
Resources
Dorothy Jones Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Dorothy "Dot" Jean Jones, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James and Janie Harvey Jones. She was a life-long member of Duncan First Baptist Church and retired from Springs Industries.
Survivors include three nephews and two nieces. She was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia and Mildred Jones; two brothers, James and Chaucey Jones.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Duncan First Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Crow officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service.
Interment will be held at Wood Memorial Park.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
