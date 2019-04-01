|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy Lou James, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at White Oak North Grove. Born August 2, 1929 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Mack and Annie Louise Steadings James.
Dorothy was retired from Spartan Mills and Startex Mills after 50 years of service. She was a former member of Arch Street Baptist Church which became Abner Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher in the Children's department for 26 years and was a member of Fairview Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her cousins, Joyce Hammett (who was reared in the home), Brenda Willard, Bernard Fortenberry, and Jimmy Hammett. She was predeceased by her brother, Jesse James and sister, Earline Gosnell.
Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Tim Hackett and The Rev. Rupert Guest. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or online at www.alz.org
