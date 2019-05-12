Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Dorothy Louise Womick Obituary
CLIFTON, SC- Dorothy Louise Womick, 82, went home to be with her Lord Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Walter Womick and the daughter of the late Carl and Geneva Edgins.
She was a member of Clifton Second Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son Michael Womick and wife Alisa; a daughter Kathy Walden and husband Glenn; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Gene Womick and five brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel.
A graveside service will be 11:00am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2019
