Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Dorothy M. "Dot" Dillard


1941 - 2019
Dorothy M. "Dot" Dillard Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Mrs. Dorothy M. "Dot" Dillard, age 78 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was born on August 11, 1941 in Spartanburg County to the late Wofford and Pauline Hines Miller. She had worked in the textile mills as a spinner and fixer. She had also volunteered with Cherokee Springs Fire Department Ladies Auxillary and was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, George A. "Doc" Dillard; two sons, George Dillard (Susan), and Stoney Dillard (Wendy); one daughter, Nancy Dillard (Michael); one brother, Buck Miller; one sister, Polly Humphries; four grandchildren, Amanda Wells, Candace James, Mikki Dillard, and Shane Dillard; and seven great-grandchildren, Ayden Wells, Jace Wells, Dixie Frady, Lexie Frady, Elijah James, Dalton James, and Alyssa James.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Robert Miller, a nephew, to officiate. Graveside service and interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Zach Gosson, Tony Miller, Chris Miller, Kenny Horton, Scott Lawter, and Marty Poteat.
At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 3622 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
E-Condolences may be sent online to www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
