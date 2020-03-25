|
|
Dorothy Maxine Brackett, 75, of Spartanburg, SC., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was born in Union County and was a daughter of the late Willie Mac Duncan and Mildred Norman.
The wife of Douglas C. Brackett and a mother of two sons, Edgar B. Woody (Mae) of Lyman, SC and Douglas "Tony" Brackett of N. Hollywood, CA; a daughter, Paula Ratliff (Cleo) of Houston, TX.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Island Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020