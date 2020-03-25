Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Island Creek Baptist Church
Dorothy Maxine Brackett Obituary
Dorothy Maxine Brackett, 75, of Spartanburg, SC., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was born in Union County and was a daughter of the late Willie Mac Duncan and Mildred Norman.
The wife of Douglas C. Brackett and a mother of two sons, Edgar B. Woody (Mae) of Lyman, SC and Douglas "Tony" Brackett of N. Hollywood, CA; a daughter, Paula Ratliff (Cleo) of Houston, TX.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Island Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
