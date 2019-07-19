|
|
CHESNEE- Dorothy Lawter Presnell, 82, of Chesnee passed away at Hospice House in Spartanburg, SC.
Born in Spartanburg County, she was the wife of the late Jerry Dean (J.D.) Presnell and the daughter of the late Otto and Lizzie Jane Lawter. Her parents were generous donors of the land where she was a founding member of Casey Creek Baptist Church. She was retired from Progress Lighting. She was a resident of White Oak at North Grove and Skylyn where she made very special friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie P. (Dennis) Vickers of Chesnee and Patricia G. "Trish" Presnell of Fort Mill, SC; one son, S.D. Presnell of Chesnee; three grandchildren, Julie V. (Jeff) Vinesett , Cody (Erica) Presnell and Joshua (Christina) Howard; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Layla Vinesett. She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Casey Creek Baptist Church of Chesnee Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Jerry White officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
