Dorothy S. Sikoryak
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Dorothy Splawn Sikoryak, 83, of Boiling Springs, SC went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of William "Bill" Sikoryak.
Mrs. Sikoryak was a native of Valley Falls and a daughter of the late Leroy "Pop" and Emma Rollins Splawn. She was a longtime employee of Butte Knitting Mills, and she retired as a leasing agent with Ryder Trucking. After retirement she passionately volunteered with Mobile Meals for nearly 20 years. She was a founding member of the United Methodist Church of the Covenant.
She is survived by a son: Todd Belcher of Inman; a daughter: Beth Allen of Palm Coast, FL; long time companion: Carlyle Pace of Roebuck; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by a daughter: Susan Sikoryak.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Ed Stallworth.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P. O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
