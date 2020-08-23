INMAN, SC- Dorothy "Dottie" Loree Spearman, 70, of 216 Lynch Estates Dr. Inman, South Carolina passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.

Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 12, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Rupert William Lynch and Dorothy Kate (Morrell) Lynch and was the wife of the late Larry Earl Spearman.

Dottie was employed with International Wire Group and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her son, William E. Spearman and his wife Nicky of Inman, South Carolina; her daughter, Samantha L. Spearman of Inman, South Carolina; her sister, Corliss L. Sudduth of Inman, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Evan Smock and Brandon Smock and six great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hayden, Parker, Ainsley, Brinnley and Mason.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, South Carolina with Dr. Joe Geddes officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd. Spartanburg, SC 29303. The family will be at the home of her sister Corliss, 215 Lynch Estates Dr., Inman, SC 29349.

Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory

Inman, SC



