Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stillinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Stroman) Stillinger


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Stroman) Stillinger Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy Stroman Stillinger, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 25, 1937, in Orangeburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Nellie King Stroman and widow of Billy Roger Stillinger.
A Christian wife and mother, Mrs. Stillinger attended Winthrop College and was a graduate of USC Upstate. She retired from teaching after many years at Cowpens Middle School Spartanburg District 3. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, cooking, reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Price is Right. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church, the ACTS Sunday School Class, and District 3 Retired Educator Luncheon Group.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Moss (Don) of Cowpens, SC and Mark Stillinger (Dan) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Moss (Sarah) of Trussville, AL, Anna Kathryn Dover (Jonathan) of Spartanburg, SC, and Caroline Rossi (Mark) of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren, Ali Grace Moss of Trussville, AL and Calhoun Weeks Dover of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Rick Stroman (Barbara) of Chapin, SC and Jim Stroman (Sandra) of Chester, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 (but will not start until 1:10 PM because our Mom was never on time) in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Steven R. Owensby. The family will remain to visit after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -