|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Dorothy Stroman Stillinger, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 25, 1937, in Orangeburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Nellie King Stroman and widow of Billy Roger Stillinger.
A Christian wife and mother, Mrs. Stillinger attended Winthrop College and was a graduate of USC Upstate. She retired from teaching after many years at Cowpens Middle School Spartanburg District 3. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, cooking, reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Price is Right. She was a member of Morningside Baptist Church, the ACTS Sunday School Class, and District 3 Retired Educator Luncheon Group.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Moss (Don) of Cowpens, SC and Mark Stillinger (Dan) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Cameron Moss (Sarah) of Trussville, AL, Anna Kathryn Dover (Jonathan) of Spartanburg, SC, and Caroline Rossi (Mark) of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren, Ali Grace Moss of Trussville, AL and Calhoun Weeks Dover of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Rick Stroman (Barbara) of Chapin, SC and Jim Stroman (Sandra) of Chester, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 (but will not start until 1:10 PM because our Mom was never on time) in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Dr. Steven R. Owensby. The family will remain to visit after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908; or Morningside Baptist Church, 897 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 20, 2020