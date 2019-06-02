|
MOORE- Dorothy Richards Unverzagt, 85, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born May 10, 1934 in Imperial Beach, CA, she was the daughter of the late William Warren and Mary Louise Landis Richards and the wife of the late Gerald F. Unverzagt.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Stanis and husband Rod of Duncan; three sons, Peter Unverzagt, Michael Unverzagt, and Richard Unverzagt, all of Illinois; three grandchildren, Matthew Stanis, Braden Stanis and Dierdre Nitsche; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, John Danial Richards; and four sisters, Helen Adelle Chester, Margaret Ann Riddle, Mary Alice Smith and Rosalie Ruth Curry. She was predeceased by a daughter, Faith Grace Unverzagt; a son, Gerald F. Unverzagt, Jr.; a sister, Eleanor Jane Bolla.
Memorial Services will be at 3 PM on Saturday, June 08, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Thomas officiating.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019