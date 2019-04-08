|
|
DRAYTON, SC- Dorothy "Dot" Ross Waldrep, 97, of Drayton, SC, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 21, 1921 in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Eliza Childers Ross, and was married to the late William Loran Waldrep for 71 years.
Dorothy was retired from Dritz Corporation and was a member of Gravely Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Waldrep Douglas of Big Pine Key, FL and Libby Waldrep of Drayton, SC; a son, Jim Waldrep (Debbie) of Pinehurst, NC; granddaughter, Jennifer Parsons (Logan) of Carthage, NC; grandsons, LCDR James Waldrep (Stephanie) of Springfield, VA and Jeremey Waldrep (Jaime) of Marlborough, MA; great grandsons, Archer Waldrep, Tucker, Tanner, and Mason Parsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Geneva Strassner, Helen Crutchfield, Meta Orpin, Selma Cobb, and John S. Ross, Jr.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by Mrs. Jan Banner. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gravely Memorial United Methodist Church, 7400 Lone Oak Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family appreciate the loving care and support from caregivers Betsy Hawkins, April Jennings, Toni Holder, Joanne Ballenger, and Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019