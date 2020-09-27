1/
Dorris Thomas Moss
UNION, SC- Mrs. Dorris Thomas Moss, 94, formerly of Westview Dr., Union, widow of Abraham Lincoln Moss, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Heartland of Union.
She is survived by a son, Donald Ray Moss and wife Rebecca of Union; three granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Monday at the church prior to the services.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Duncan Acres United Methodist Church
SEP
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Duncan Acres United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
