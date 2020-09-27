UNION, SC- Mrs. Dorris Thomas Moss, 94, formerly of Westview Dr., Union, widow of Abraham Lincoln Moss, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Heartland of Union.She is survived by a son, Donald Ray Moss and wife Rebecca of Union; three granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Monday at the church prior to the services.The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.