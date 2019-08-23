|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Dorothy "Dottie" Ann Ward Tinsley, 80, of Chesnee, SC, went home with Jesus on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born January 8, 1939, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Virgie Davis Ward.
A member of Fairview Baptist Church on Bryant Road in Spartanburg, Mrs. Tinsley played the piano faithfully for the Lord for over 60 years.
Surviving are her husband, Alva Delano Tinsley of the home; children, Alva Mark Tinsley (Pam), Melonie Tinsley and Lisa Tinsley; four grandchildren, Tiegh Joshua "TJ" Tinsley (Tracy), Shelby Tinsley, Brooke Tinsley and Aaron Tinsley, all of Chesnee, SC; three great-grandsons, Peyton Cole, Elijah, and Nolan; and brother, Curtis Ward (Gin) of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-1:15 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 1:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. David Lancaster. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
