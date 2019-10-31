|
|
CLIFTON, SC- Doug Parton, 66, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Born September 10, 1953 he was the husband of Debbie Parton and the son of the late Delbert and Catherine Parton.
He was the owner of Parton Lawn Care and Demolition and a member of Converse Wesleyan Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Doug is survived by two daughters Sonya Ricketts and husband Danny of Moore, and Amanda Kirby and husband Micky of Spartanburg; seven grandchildren, Bryson Ricketts, Brentlee Ricketts, Nathan Ricketts, Jozie Kirby, Miranda Kirby, Trevor Kirby and Hannah Kirby; two brothers J.D. Parton and wife Sandra, and Enoch Parton and wife Cindy; a sister Becky Porter. He was predeceased by a sister Runnette Cannon.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 3:00 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm officiated by Rev. Mike Wood. Burial will be at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019