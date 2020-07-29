CAMPOBELLO- Douglas Eugene Atkins, 73, of Campobello passed away on July 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas Eugene and Vivian Rollins Atkins and husband of the late Mary Brigman Atkins.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church and was retired from logging. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by a son, Brian Atkins; a sister, Frances Crocker; three brothers Ansel Atkins, Bobby Atkins and Allen Atkins; and two grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC