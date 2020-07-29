1/
Douglas Eugene Atkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPOBELLO- Douglas Eugene Atkins, 73, of Campobello passed away on July 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Thomas Eugene and Vivian Rollins Atkins and husband of the late Mary Brigman Atkins.
He was a member of Bible Baptist Church and was retired from logging. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
He is survived by a son, Brian Atkins; a sister, Frances Crocker; three brothers Ansel Atkins, Bobby Atkins and Allen Atkins; and two grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved