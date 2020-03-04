|
INMAN, SC- Douglas Howard Mock, 85, of Inman, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. Born February 7, 1935, in Syracuse, IN, he was the son of the late Howard and Hilda Maxine Harmon Mock.
Mr. Mock retired from R. R. Donnelly & Son with over 35 years of service. He was a Mason and of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Linda Carol Davis Mock; children, Victoria Lynn Shafer of Gramling, SC, Angela Kay Drook of Leesburg, IN, Douglas R. Mock of Spartanburg, SC, and Annette Sue Hellman of Syracuse, IN; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Larry Mock of Syracuse, IN. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy Lee Mock.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Spring Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Linda Mock.
