ANDERSON, SC- Douglas Mac Arthur Hayes, 78, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.Born June 13, 1942 in Dillon, SC, he was the son of the late Willie Hulon and Lille Jane Hayes. He was married to the late Clara June McCoy Hayes.Douglas was a veteran of the United States Army and spent his career in landscaping. He loved fishing, boating and was very generous to those in need.He is survived by his sister, Clara H. Brown and her husband, Tom of Ave Maria, FL.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Willie and sisters, Agnes and Ann.The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am in The Courtyard of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Dwight Greene officiating. Burial will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.