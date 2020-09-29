1/1
Durward Fulton "Bub" Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Durward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN, SC- Durward "Bub" Fulton Taylor, 83, widower of Mary Jane Sweet Taylor, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in his Inman home with loving family by his side after a long illness. He was born on June 21, 1937, in Cathage, Texas, to the late Durward and Thelma Taylor. He retired from the United States Navy, with the rank of E-5 having been an aircraft mechanic.
Survivors include step-sons; James (Joyce) Zimmerman of Inman, David Zimmerman of Newport Beach, California, sons; Durward "Buddy" (Heather) Taylor of Delaware, Kenard F. Taylor of New Jersey, Rusty Taylor of Virginia, daughters; Angel (Chris) Lawter of Inman, Debra Atkins (Ric) of Philadelphia, Pa, brother, Pete (Nancy) Taylor of Texas, sister; Elaine Chatlosh of Texas, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ray Waltrip officiating. All Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed.
All Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris-Nadeau Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Taylor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved