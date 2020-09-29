INMAN, SC- Durward "Bub" Fulton Taylor, 83, widower of Mary Jane Sweet Taylor, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in his Inman home with loving family by his side after a long illness. He was born on June 21, 1937, in Cathage, Texas, to the late Durward and Thelma Taylor. He retired from the United States Navy, with the rank of E-5 having been an aircraft mechanic.

Survivors include step-sons; James (Joyce) Zimmerman of Inman, David Zimmerman of Newport Beach, California, sons; Durward "Buddy" (Heather) Taylor of Delaware, Kenard F. Taylor of New Jersey, Rusty Taylor of Virginia, daughters; Angel (Chris) Lawter of Inman, Debra Atkins (Ric) of Philadelphia, Pa, brother, Pete (Nancy) Taylor of Texas, sister; Elaine Chatlosh of Texas, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ray Waltrip officiating. All Covid-19 and social distancing will be observed.

All Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.



