|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC - - Dwight Moody Easler, Sr., 80, of 202 Flatwood Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House in Landrum.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Carrie Ruth Jones Easler and son of the late Oliver Easler and Catherine Wolfe Easler. He retired from Spartanburg County as a diesel mechanic and enjoyed his retirement job as a truck driver for Cheer Sports, Inc. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and a member of Corinth Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, loved deer hunting, fishing and his beagle "Shadow". He was a Mason and a volunteer fireman with the Cherokee Springs Volunteer Fire Department for thirty years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Dr. Dwight Easler (Tabitha) of Gaffney; a daughter, Dora Smith (Rev. Todd) of Slidell, LA; a brother, Rev. Larry Easler (Jessie) of Kernersville, NC; a sister, Carol Kelly (John) of Jacksonville, FL; ten grandchildren, Seth Easler, Matthew Easler, Hannah Easler, Charis Smith, Carie Smith, Samuel Smith, Carolina Smith, Cayleigh Smith, Silas Smith and Simon Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Benji Easler and four brothers, Jimmy Easler, Johnny Easler, Wayne Easler and Morris Easler.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Dr. Dwight Easler, Reverend Todd Smith, Reverend Larry Easler and Reverend Torrey Easler officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at the residence, 202 Flatwood Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020