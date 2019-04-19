Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Augsburg Lutheran Church
Interment
Following Services
Union Memorial Gardens
Dwight Stephen Kurtz


Dwight Stephen Kurtz Obituary
BUFFALO, SC- Mr. Dwight Stephen Kurtz, age 60, husband of Sally Felder Kurtz of 3693 Buffalo-West Springs Hwy., Buffalo, passed away suddenly Monday, April 15, 2019.
Mr. Kurtz was born in Union, November 10, 1958, a son of the late Harold and Margaret Goodman Kurtz. He was a 1976 graduate of Union High School. He continued his education by receiving a degree in Forestry from Horry-Georgetown Tech and graduating Clemson University in 1981 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Kurtz began his career with the US Army Corp of Engineers, then moved on to the private sector as an engineering consultant. He founded his own engineering firm, DePaul Engineering, and worked alongside his two sons. He was a licensed professional engineer in the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Ashley Margaret Kurtz and husband Jae Wilson of Greenville; two sons, Justin Dwight Kurtz and wife Brandy of Buffalo and Joseph Patrick Kurtz of the home; a sister, Greta Kurtz Roberts and husband Toney of Winston Salem, NC; two brothers, Michael Lee Kurtz of Buffalo and William Brian Kurtz of Lilburn, GA; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Augsburg Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at in Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Friday evening at Holcombe Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, 215 Pickens St., Columbia SC 29205 or to SCWF.org.
The family will be at the home, 3693 Buffalo-West Springs Hwy., Buffalo.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
