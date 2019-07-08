|
COWPENS, SC- E. Floyd Ross, 89, of Cowpens, SC, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home. Born May 5, 1930 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James Gordon and Florence Harris Ross.
Floyd retired after thirty years of service from Lockwood Greene Engineers & Architects. He was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge #376, Hejaz Shrine Temple and Spartanburg Shrine Club. He was also a member of R & B Shag Club and The Upstate Shag Club.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church but attended Cowpens First Baptist with his wife and was a faithful member of the J.W. Martin Sunday School class. He also enjoyed the "Young at Heart" group at Cowpens First Baptist.
Floyd will probably best be remembered for his love of music and dance. He had a wonderful sense of humor; he loved life and the friendships he made over the years. He was also a master at telling jokes and had quite a sweet tooth.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Janis Bridges Ross of the home; daughter, Nedonna Pender and her husband Blake; three grandchildren, Lisa Adams, Rachel Traxler (John) and Zack Pender, all of Spartanburg, SC.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was predeceased by two daughters, Judy and Cheryl Ross; three brothers, Robert, Albert, and Levoy and two sisters, Mae Ross Atkinson and Janet Ross West. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. William Westafer. Visitation will follow in the chapel. A private burial will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
