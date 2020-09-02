1/
Rev. Dr. E. Jennings Putnam
INMAN, SC- Rev. Dr. E. Jennings Putnam, 68, of Inman, SC, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at Church of the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd, Moore, SC 29369, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Carolina Pregnancy Center, 103 Metro Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Church of the Mill
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of the Mill
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

