INMAN, SC- Rev. Dr. E. Jennings Putnam, 68, of Inman, SC, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Friday, September 4, 2020, at Church of the Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd, Moore, SC 29369, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Carolina Pregnancy Center, 103 Metro Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
