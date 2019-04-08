|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Evelyn Wyvonne Banks, 74, passed away on Saturday, April 06, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alton Banks and Evelyn Hawkins Banks. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and owner and operator of Evelyn's Plants in Spartanburg.
Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne Johnson (David) of Duncan, and Melissa Turner of Spartanburg; a son, Joel Turner (Lisa) of Lyman; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that she helped raise. She was the last surviving member of her family and predeceased by a grandson, Justin Patterson and her first husband, Keith Turner.
Funeral Services will be 2:30 pm Tuesday at Burnsview Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Huckaby and Rev. Ray Hatcher officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 pm prior to the service. As a tribute to mama wear red or bright clothes. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to 262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105 or 11 Brendan Way #B2 Greenville, SC 29615
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019