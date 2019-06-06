|
|
Earl Cantrell Hines, 91, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
Earl was born to Marie Cantrell Hines and Risden Hines on December 21, 1927 in Spartanburg, SC. Earl had a brother, J.D. Hines (predeceased) and a sister, Cora Brundage (predeceased).
Earl graduated from Spartanburg High School. Earl served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Earl was married to Elyse Pike Hines (predeceased), the love of his life, in 1953. Earl and Elyse spent a large portion of their life at their beloved lake house in Lake Lure, NC. Earl and Elyse enjoyed traveling the world. Their life together was an amazing adventure.
Earl was a 32nd degree Master Mason with the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Earl was a member of the Spartanburg Shrine Club of the Hajez Temple. He had the honor of serving as the President of the Club in 1966. In 1945, Earl was co-founder of Hines Construction Company where he worked until his retirement in 1987.
Earl is survived by his children: Paula Mitchell and her husband Marvin of Parker, CO, Elyse Meyer of Wilmington, NC and Tim Hines and his wife Tonia of Wrightsville Beach, NC; 5 grandchildren: Ryan and his wife Taylor, Ashley, Kevin and his wife Mandy, Adeline and Ashton and great grandson, Parker.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, 2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 with The Rev. Patrick T. Rabun officiating.
There will be a Graveside Service at 3:00pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Earl's family would like to thank Wendy Hobbs for her never ending support and care for Earl. Her efforts gave Earl his freedom and the opportunity for continuous adventures!
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 6, 2019