Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Little Chapel on the Boardwalk
2 West Fayetteville Street
Wrightsville Beach, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood Glendale Road
Spartanburg,, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Cantrell Hines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl Cantrell Hines Obituary
Earl Cantrell Hines, 91, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends.
Earl was born to Marie Cantrell Hines and Risden Hines on December 21, 1927 in Spartanburg, SC. Earl had a brother, J.D. Hines (predeceased) and a sister, Cora Brundage (predeceased).
Earl graduated from Spartanburg High School. Earl served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Earl was married to Elyse Pike Hines (predeceased), the love of his life, in 1953. Earl and Elyse spent a large portion of their life at their beloved lake house in Lake Lure, NC. Earl and Elyse enjoyed traveling the world. Their life together was an amazing adventure.
Earl was a 32nd degree Master Mason with the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. Earl was a member of the Spartanburg Shrine Club of the Hajez Temple. He had the honor of serving as the President of the Club in 1966. In 1945, Earl was co-founder of Hines Construction Company where he worked until his retirement in 1987.
Earl is survived by his children: Paula Mitchell and her husband Marvin of Parker, CO, Elyse Meyer of Wilmington, NC and Tim Hines and his wife Tonia of Wrightsville Beach, NC; 5 grandchildren: Ryan and his wife Taylor, Ashley, Kevin and his wife Mandy, Adeline and Ashton and great grandson, Parker.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, 2 West Fayetteville Street, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480 with The Rev. Patrick T. Rabun officiating.
There will be a Graveside Service at 3:00pm on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Earl's family would like to thank Wendy Hobbs for her never ending support and care for Earl. Her efforts gave Earl his freedom and the opportunity for continuous adventures!
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now