COLUMBUS- Robert Earl Crocker, 71, of Columbus passed away on November 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Louis and Edna Raines Crocker and husband of Shirley Mills Crocker.
He received two Bronze Stars and Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam.
He was a carpenter and a member of Bible Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; a son Chris Ford (Pam); a daughter Shelly Webb (Bobby); a brother Gene Crocker; two sisters, Gail Crocker and Virginia Mills; five grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Kristen, Carson and Keenan; and 3 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother Marvin Crocker and four sisters Betty Badger, Mary Ann Crocker, Ellen Henderson and Velma Parker.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Saturday November 21, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Pastor Tommy Turner and Pastor John Parker.
Burial will be in Pacolet Hills Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
