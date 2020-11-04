Mr. Earl N. Alexander, husband of Mrs. Georgia B. Alexander transitioned at his home on Friday Morning, October 30, 2020. A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Reverend John M. and Viola Alexander.
Strolling visitation at Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Eulogistic services for Mr. Alexander will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 1:00 PM at Heritage Memorial Gardens by Reverend Earl N. Alexander, II. COVID-19 Precautions are being observed. Masks are required.
Alexander, Casey & Gist Funeral Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.