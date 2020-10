Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Earl's life story with friends and family

Share Earl's life story with friends and family

A Celebration of the Life of Earl Nash will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Burial will be in the Foster Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2800 Stone Station Rd., Roebuck, SC.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home