|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Earl V. Dill, 92, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home. Born September 23, 1927, in Union County, SC, he was the son of the late Hugh Vance Dill and Sarah Hodge Dill.
A man of integrity, Earl was devoted to his Lord, his "bride", and his family.
He was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran of World War II and retired from Duke Power after 31 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, baseball, and the elections.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Estelle Stepp Dill; daughter, Vickie D. Robinson (Billy) of Boiling Springs, SC; two grandchildren, Kevin Lanford (Hollie) and Dana Wood; one step-grandson, Michael Robinson (Leslye); three great-grandsons, Tyson Wood, Drew Wood, and Duke Lanford; step-great-grandson, Leo Robinson; step-great-granddaughter, Madelyn Robinson, all of Boiling Springs, SC; and nephew, Randy Dill (Debbie) of Flowery Branch, GA. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Peggy Jean Dill; and brother, Bobby Dill.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Benny Green Jr. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northbrook Baptist Church, 1881 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020