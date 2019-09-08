|
GREENVILLE, SC - Earle (Rusty) Raymond Keaton, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5 after a long illness with his devoted wife by his side.
He was the son of the late Major (ret.) Earle Raymond Keaton, Sr. and Caroline Spencer Keaton of Spartanburg. Along with his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife Margaret Nicholson Keaton of Greenville; his son Earle (Chip) Raymond Keaton III of Morristown,Tennessee; stepson Eugene Giddins (Zoe) of Cambridge, England; grandchildren Nathan Keaton, Madison Keaton, Allison Keaton, Olivia Keaton, Alice Giddens, Harry Giddens, and Cate Giddens; sister Jane Keaton Turnage of Spartanburg, and niece Jennifer Turnage Voelp of Lexington, SC. He was predeceased by his niece Josie Turnage.
Rusty was known for his delightful sense of humor and his love of sports, especially golf. He attended Gaffney High School and graduated from Spartanburg High and was a member of both golf teams. For many years, he hosted the Red Snapper Invitational golf tournament.
He attended Clemson and was a diehard fan all his life. He was part of the management team at Woven Electronics and Gerber Children's Wear.
A memorial service will be held at Mackey Mortuary in Greenville on Monday at 11:30AM.
Memorials to the would be deeply appreciated.
