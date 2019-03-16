|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Earline Hoppes Smith, 87, wife of the late Carroll Thomas Smith, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born April 27, 1931 in the Beaumont Community, Earline was a daughter of the late Nevins and Ellen Sherbert Hoppes. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School, class of 1950, and served as the church secretary at Cedar Spring Baptist Church and Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church. Earline was a member of Morningside Baptist Church, the Spartanburg Spinners, and enjoyed square dancing.
Earline is survived by her daughter, Judy Smith Washburn; grandson, Michael Washburn (Denise); great grandchildren, Caleb Washburn and Blake Fletcher; two sisters, Marilyn Wilson and Olivia Hudson; and a special brother in-law, Bob Wilson.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, she was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur, Irvin Hoppes, and Nevins Hoppes, Jr.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 17th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Private burial will be held in Cedar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
In remembrance of Earline, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Paws, Prayers, & Promises, www.pawsprayersandpromises.org/donate.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019