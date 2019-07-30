|
|
JONESVILLE, SC- Mr. Earnest Harold Richards, 74, husband of Nancy Gregory Richards, of 163 Buck Gregory Rd., Jonesville, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Richards was born April 29, 1945 in Spartanburg, a son of the late Robert Richards and Elmer Steadings Richards. He was a carpenter and attended Fairforest Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, James Harold Richards, and wife, Mariya Persanova, of Rockville, Maryland; a sister Jo Lee of Spartanburg; three granddaughters, Sasha, Sophia and Stella Richards of Rockville; and an aunt, Jackie Steadings of Spartanburg. Mr. Richards was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Clifton and Charles Richards.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family is at the home, 163 Buck Gregory Rd., Jonesville, SC 29353.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 30, 2019