INMAN, SC- Easton Rhett Kind was born with angel wings and went home to be with Jesus on February 27, 2019. Easton was the son of Charlie Clayton Kind and Kala Johnson Kind.
In addition to his parents, Easton is survived by his maternal grandparents, Cary and Loretta Johnson of New Prospect, SC and paternal grandparents, Clay and Donna Kind of Duncan, SC; maternal great-grandparents, Jimmy and Annette Johnson and paternal great-grandmother, Patsy Thornton; one aunt, Mandy Koepke and husband Jason of Union, SC; four cousins, Nathan Koepke, Kylie Koepke, Luke Koepke and Chasity McCullough; and many loving great aunts and uncles.
He was predecesed by maternal great grandparents, James and Lucile Terry and paternal great grandfather, Charles Thornton.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Phillips officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made in memory of Easton to: First Baptist Church of Gowensville, 5650 N. Hwy 14, Landrum, SC 29356. The family is at the home, 916 Lyday Lane, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019