PAULINE, SC- Eber Germerial "E.G." Smith, 79, of Pauline, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born on September 6, 1939 as the son of Lloyd Blain Smith and Annie Mary Trail Smith of Pauline, SC. He was the widower of Carolyn Elizabeth Thornton Smith who passed away in December 2018. They were married for over 57 years and resided in Pauline, SC all of their married life.
He retired from Arrow Automotive Industries after 32 years and then operated the family business, Thornton's Florist, with his wife in Pacolet, SC for the remainder of his career. He was an active member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, Pauline, SC. His friends were always aware of his easy going attitude and gave him the nickname "Easy George" early in his life.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Ray Smith (Sandy) of Leesburg, VA and Jason Delain Smith (Robbie) of Greer, SC; six grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Aidan and Aniston of Greer, SC and Amanda West Jones (Pete) of Panama City Beach, FL and Johnathan West of Arlington, VA; sisters, Wilma Louise Durham (Tommy) of Moore, SC, Clevia Faytina Chilson, Ima Elizabeth "Libby" Smith and brother William Boyd Smith of Pauline, SC; sister-in-law Valerie Smith (Joe) of Pauline, SC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374, by The Rev. Richard M. Thomas and Mr. Ozzie Mabry. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you give your prayers, talents, and energy to support Alzheimer's Dementia patients and their caregivers in your local community. The J.F. Floyd Mortuary is graciously assisting the family with this effort and memorials may be sent to The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, P.O. Drawer 1530, Spartanburg, SC 29304, with 20190401 noted on the memo line.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019