Eber Lee Cox, 93, Manassas VA formerly of Woodruff, SC died as a result of a brief illness where he was a resident of Manassas Health and Rehab on Saturday, March 9 2019.
He was born in 1925 in Akron, Ohio to Eber Lloyd Cox and Lora Marie Lee. He was predeceased by his parents, one sister, Alice Eileen Trout, and his wife of 46 years, Alice Eileen Elwer. He was drafted into the Navy during World War II and served as a Radioman 2nd Class in the Pacific Region. He graduated in 1950 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio and was retired from Fluor Daniel in Greenville, SC. He is survived by a daughter, Lorelei Cox and wife Leah of Manassas, VA, son, John Lee Cox and wife Susan of Spartanburg, SC and three grandchildren, Jonathan, Faryn, and Evan all of Spartanburg, SC. A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos, Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Healthcare for their expert comfort and support.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019