CHESNEE, SC- Edgar "Ed" William Jolley, 90, 142 Lexington Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Winston Salem, NC, he was the husband of the late Flora Lee Jolley and the son of the late William Richard Jolley and Annie Elder Jolley. He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt and Atlanta Braves fan, loved the outdoors and yardwork. Mr. Jolley was retired from textiles and was a member of Chesnee United Methodist Church.
Surviving is a son, Tommy Jolley (Martha) of Roebuck; two daughters, Jenny Jolley (Max) and Peggy Brock, both of Chesnee; three grandchildren, Megan Brock, Matthew Brock and Nikki Kirk; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Kirk and Drew Kirk; three step-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Jolley was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Cantrell; and a brother, Vernon Jolley.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Springhill Hill Memorial Gardens with Reverend David Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Chesnee United Methodist Church, 409 South Kentucky Avenue, Chesnee, SC, 29323 or a .
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2020