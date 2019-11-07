|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Eddie Coleman Taylor, 83, of Boiling Springs passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home. He was the widower of Patricia Holcomb Taylor, who died in 1990.
Mr. Taylor was a native of Hillsville, VA and a son of the late Harmon and Alverta Phillips Taylor. He was a truck driver, having worked for Hennis Freight Lines and he retired from ABF. Eddie was a US Army veteran, Past Master of Boiling Springs Masonic Lodge #413 and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include: son, Steven Taylor of Charlotte, NC; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda Taylor of Boiling Springs, Beverlie (Jamie) Emory of Clifton, SC, Cathy (Kirk) Olsen of Spartanburg; seven grandchildren, Brittany (David) Moore, Bristol Kale, Easton (Anne) Kale, Jamie Lynn (Jeremy) Thomas, Brianna (Austin) Gosnell, Victoria Olsen, Patrick Olsen; four great grandchildren, Noah Thomas, Colton Thomas, Kennedy Moore, and Michael Kale, long-time girlfriend: Glenda Westmoreland, a number of nieces and nephews, his beloved pets, Bear, Bo, Leroy and Boo Boo. He was predeceased by brothers, Ivan and Wayne Taylor and a sister: Melca Honeycutt.
Masonic rites will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. and a Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. Michael Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
