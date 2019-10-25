|
|
Funeral services for Eddie Cohen, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC will be held 1 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church.
He was the son of the late Eddie Cohen, Sr. and Willie Mae Hunter Cohen. He is survived by one brother, Bruce Cohen and three sisters, Joann (Randy) Bomar, Angela Michelle Cohen, and Pauline (Adrian) Amos.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, 346 Ammons Rd., Spartanburg.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
(864) 948-0025
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 25, 2019