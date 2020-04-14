Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Chesnee, SC
Eddie Dean Bridges


1954 - 2020
Eddie Dean Bridges Obituary
Spartanburg- Eddie Dean Bridges, age 65 of Spartanburg, died April 11, 2020 at Mary Black Hospital. He was the son to the late Raymond and Lois Bridges. Eddie was a US Army Veteran, a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and loved NASCAR and fishing. In his younger days always tried to look and dress like his favorite singer, Hank Williams Jr.
Eddie is survived by his brother Kenneth Lynn Bridges and a nephew Joseph Ken Bridges. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee with Rev. Todd Fortner officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Army National Guard
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
