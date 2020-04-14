|
Spartanburg- Eddie Dean Bridges, age 65 of Spartanburg, died April 11, 2020 at Mary Black Hospital. He was the son to the late Raymond and Lois Bridges. Eddie was a US Army Veteran, a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and loved NASCAR and fishing. In his younger days always tried to look and dress like his favorite singer, Hank Williams Jr.
Eddie is survived by his brother Kenneth Lynn Bridges and a nephew Joseph Ken Bridges. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee with Rev. Todd Fortner officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Army National Guard
