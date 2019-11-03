Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood Glendale Road
Spartanburg, SC
Eddie H. Smith


1951 - 2019
Eddie H. Smith Obituary
ROEBUCK, SC- Eddie Howard Smith, 67, died September 4, 2019.
Born December 18, 1951 in Spartanburg, SC, Eddie was a son of the late Albert Edward Smith, Jr. and Carolyn Greene Smith. He was a graduate of Dorman High School and retired from CSX Transportation Company as a Railroad Conductor.
Eddie is survived by his daughters, Michelle Smith and Dana Brown; his son, Chad Smith; two brothers, Joey Smith and Barry Smith (Vicki); and five grandchildren, Monroe, Landon, Dylan, Kylie, and Kara.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2:00PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
